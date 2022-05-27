Forest service gives update on parks, camping for this Memorial Day weekend

Some forest and campgrounds will remain closed this upcoming holiday weekend, with the forest service asking travelers to check road and weather conditions before driving to local public lands.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest encouraged those going into forest areas to bring a hard-copy map with them, and drivers to check road conditions before they venture out this Memorial Day weekend.

Gifford Pinchot has a regularly updated conditions report for its campgrounds that can be accessed through its recreation webpage.

Several lower elevation campgrounds will be delayed in opening, specifically those managed by the Rocky Mountain Recreation Company, including Iron Creek, North Fork and La Wis Wis.

Randle/Packwood area

Lower elevation campground openings are delayed and Forest Road 25 is closed at junction 25 and 99, the Gifford Pinchot National Forest said Thursday.

Also in this area, Forest Road 21 is still accessible until around milepost 10 when the road becomes snow-covered. Forest Road 23 is also accessible, but the road is snow-covered beyond milepost 27.

South Mount St. Helens

Sunset Falls campground is open. Forest Road 83 is also open until Marble Mountain Sno-Park, with downed trees and snow causing a road closure beyond that point. This means Lava Canyon is not yet accessible.

Forest Road 81 is also mostly snow-covered.

Mount Adams/Trout Lake

Lower elevation campgrounds will open on time, and Forest Road 24 is open to Peterson Prairie. Downed trees and snow caused closure of Forest Road 23.

