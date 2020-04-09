Forest Service confirms proposal for Spirit Lake access road

But scientists and conservationists are concerned that building the road would trash research plots, introduce invasive species, tempt unauthorized motorists and otherwise jeopardize the long-term recovery and research of the pumice plain. It is one of the most heavily researched landscapes on the planet.

Additionally, the Forest Service decision found the project would have “no significant” environmental impact and thus will not require an environmental impact statement (EIS). In comments to the Forest Service, several scientists and scientific organizations have called for an EIS and asked the Forest Service to come up with a less intrusive alternative to the access road.

The Forest Service considered one such alternative, according to the draft decision: Building a shorter 2-mile access road to Duck Bay at the south end of the lake and relying on helicopters and watercraft to shuttle workers and equipment to the tunnel. But the agency deemed the plan too risky for staff, some of whom would be taking daily or twice-daily helicopter trips during repair of the tunnel. It would also require a new barge loading facility at Duck Bay and delay the overall project by at least a year.