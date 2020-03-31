'For the kids': School nutrition staff show up to make sure students get meals

Tonia Day said her normal job is cooking about 250 hot meals for R.A. Long High School students. But on Monday, she was packing brown paper backs full of food at a rapid-fire pace outside of Mint Valley Elementary School.
She’s pitching in to distribute meals to families while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do this job for the kids, basically,” Day said. “That’s why we’re in food service.”
The Longview School District has been handing out a bag with lunch and breakfast for the next morning to upwards of 425 students each day, far fewer than would buy a lunch on a normal day in school. The Mint Valley site accounts for about half of those meals, Day said.
“I’m used to the fast pace at the high school, but this is really fast,” Day said.
In Kelso, Beacon Hill Elementary lead cook Jana Phillips said she’s used to cooking for 280 students, but now she only has to prepare about 200 bagged meals for the Beacon Hill and Lexington areas.
“I think this is less stressful than a normal day, because everything is already prepacked,” Phillips said.
Kelso Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund said the district is serving between 445 and 492 students daily with a lunch and breakfast, which is also less than would be served if school were in session.
“We looked at a map and tried to make sure we distributed food across the district to make sure families could reach ... a neighborhood location that was familiar to them,” Westlund said.
Phillips said the district has stopped ordering frozen food and has switched over to food that can be put in a paper sack, such as apples, cheese sticks and turkey sandwiches.
“We have different lunches packed for kids with peanut allergies,” Phillips said.
The lunches all still follow school nutrition guidelines, Phillips said, with servings of protein, grains, milk, fruit and vegetables. She said she tries to include a variety of meals each week, and also puts in snacks kids will get excited about, like Lays chips.
“For a lot of these kids, this could be their only meal for the whole day,” she said.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said the structure of the meal handout is similar to the district’s summer meal program, and the districts will be reimbursed by the state in the same way. Zorn said the district is putting meals out with “as minimal staffing as we can pull off” to minimize the risk to employees.
“All employees of the district are doing an amazing job,” Zorn said. “There are a lot of appreciative people and families.”
Phillips, one of Kelso’s lead cooks, isn’t letting worry about getting sick stop her.
“I understand some of the people who don’t want to come out and potentially get sick, but for me, this is my job,” Phillips said. “It’s my job to make sure the kids have everything in that sack, and it’s accounted for, and (to know) who’s allergic to something and who’s not.”
Phillips has ridden on the routes to hand out meals after packing them, and she said she likes getting to see not only the students from her school, but other students, too.
“It’s ... nice just to see them and say hi and good morning,” Phillips said.
One of Phillips’ daughters goes to Beacon Hill and the other goes to Huntington Middle School. She said she saw one of her older daughter’s friends on the route, and passed along a greeting.
“It’s cute and fun to see all these kids, and hear about ‘Oh, I read this book today’ or ‘I did this on my computer,’ ” Phillips said.
Day said that she misses seeing her high school students, but the families picking up lunches are grateful.
“Most of them are really appreciative of us,” Day said. “In this stressful time, it’s one less thing for them to think about.”
Both districts have been adjusting where they drop meals off, trying to find the most efficient way to reach students in need. (Full meal pickup locations can be found in the TDN story COVID-19 school closure resources).
For example, the manager of the Country Run apartments in Kelso called and said there were more than 50 students needing lunch in the complex, Westlund said, so the district made the apartment a drop-off spot.
Phillips said she was pleased when Kelso expanded drop off locations because she was worried that students were walking along West Side Highway.
“I started thinking about other kids on other streets,” Phillips said. “I would (drive out and) deliver it myself if I found out there were kids walking a distance.”
Phillips said she’s been making up extra lunches, just in case there was a straggler. She said she doesn’t like to hear that kids aren’t getting fed and would come back to make a single meal more if a child needed it.
“We’re just making sure that no kids around here get left behind or are hungry.”
