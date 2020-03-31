'For the kids': School nutrition staff show up to make sure students get meals

Phillips, one of Kelso’s lead cooks, isn’t letting worry about getting sick stop her.

“I understand some of the people who don’t want to come out and potentially get sick, but for me, this is my job,” Phillips said. “It’s my job to make sure the kids have everything in that sack, and it’s accounted for, and (to know) who’s allergic to something and who’s not.”

Phillips has ridden on the routes to hand out meals after packing them, and she said she likes getting to see not only the students from her school, but other students, too.

“It’s ... nice just to see them and say hi and good morning,” Phillips said.

One of Phillips’ daughters goes to Beacon Hill and the other goes to Huntington Middle School. She said she saw one of her older daughter’s friends on the route, and passed along a greeting.

“It’s cute and fun to see all these kids, and hear about ‘Oh, I read this book today’ or ‘I did this on my computer,’ ” Phillips said.

Day said that she misses seeing her high school students, but the families picking up lunches are grateful.