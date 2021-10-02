 Skip to main content
For the 16th year in a row, the City of Kelso wins financial reporting award
For the 16th year in a row, the City of Kelso wins financial reporting award

Kelso City Hall_STOCK
The Daily News File Photo

The City of Kelso has received a financial reporting award for the 16th consecutive year from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

City Finance Director Brian Butterfield also was recognized for his role as the primary individual responsible for the report. He received the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement.

The city's annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2020, met the GFOA standards for clarity and transparency, according to a city press release, resulting in the city receiving the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting.

"The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management," states the release.

The financial report was judged by an impartial panel "To meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR," states the release.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association which serves more than 21,000 government finance professionals and their communities throughout the country.

