For homeless LCC student, Student Success Fund grant was a lifeline

For Vanas, 48, the emergency grant was what she needed to get back on her feet and end two months of homelessness. She had just gained legal custody of her 10-year-old granddaughter when they were evicted. Her roommate had been arrested for drug use, she said, and the landlord couldn’t just evict one of them.

A former addict, Vanas has been clean for five years and she didn’t know her roommate had been using drugs. She had been focusing on providing more stability for her granddaughter, but now she also needed to keep her safe.

With less than $1,000 in her bank account, Vanas said a motel room was out of the question: “We would have run out of money in the first two weeks.” So she bought tents and sleeping bags and lied to her granddaughter to protect her from the truth.

“I told her we were going camping. We went camping in Rainier for four days,” Vanas said. “We could only stay for four days at a time, but we had security there.”

They collected firewood to cook dinner when they could and “ate a lot of hot dogs,” Vanas said. She kept herself and her granddaughter in school, and even kept her granddaughter on the soccer team. But the strain of moving every four days wore her down.