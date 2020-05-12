For first time, federal dam operators must make water temperature control plan

That rule helps keep the water cool enough for adult salmon to survive their migration through the river to spawning habitat.

“Society is doing a lot of work restoring tributaries for spawning ... which is all really important. But if the river is too hot for adult salmon to migrate up, we have a huge problem," said Brett VandenHeuvel, executive director for Columbia Riverkeeper, a Hood River-based conservation group.

He added that parts of the Columbia River routinely reach 72 or 72 degrees. And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the federal dams, doesn't yet have a formal plan to address that problem.

"There's been a lot of studies and papers by the federal government, but they just have not done anything to address the problem," VandenHeuvel said. "Now, for the first time, the state of Washington is going to have the ability to require the federal government to take some action on this plan and that, I think, is an important shift."

Most dams are certified when they receive their operating license. But the dams were built before the rules were in place, so they've been operating without the certifications.