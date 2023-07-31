Local police departments are hosting celebrations Tuesday as part of a national annual event to bring law enforcement and citizens together.

Outdoor events in Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama and Castle Rock are set to be hosted by the city's officers and county sheriff's office in honor of National Night Out.

For nearly 37 years, millions across the country have participated in National Night Out where officers throw gatherings — from minor cookouts to large festivals — on the first Tuesday in August to promote local police programs, like neighborhood watches and drug prevention efforts.

Longview police officers are hosting their event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands. The event is set to include a K-9 and drone demonstration, the Washington National Guard's rock wall and free food.

Kelso's National Night Out is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tam O'Shanter Park and includes free food and prizes for kids. The Kelso City Council will also hold its regular meeting at the park starting at 6 p.m.

The Woodland Police Department is hosting its event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Horseshoe Lake Park. The celebration includes a chance to win 10 children's bikes, donated by the Woodland Walmart, as well food and games.

In Kalama, the event, which includes free food and music, is for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the U.S. Post Office parking lot at 454 North First St.

In Castle Rock, the event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Castle Rock Middle School at 615 Front Ave. The celebration will include the Castle Rock Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, as well as K-9 and drone demonstrations, a tie-dye booth, reptile show and free food.

If you go What: Police departments host National Night Out celebrations. When: Tuesday. Where: Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama and Castle Rock. Cost: Free. Info: natw.org