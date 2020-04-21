Food banks see slight slowdown, but anticipate return of high demand

Scholz said they started packing boxes at about 7:45 a.m. and helped distribute food non-stop from 8 a.m. to about 10 a.m., when the stream of cars began to slow.

Lisa Blaine, CAP Help Warehouse manager, said the turnout Tuesday was lower than expected likely because many clients received federal stimulus payments or extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Across the state, about 277,000 households received additional benefits for March and April, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services. Recipients got the difference between their regular monthly benefit and the maximum amount for their household size. The average additional amount is $155, according to DSHS.

FISH of Cowlitz County, which works with churches to distribute food, has also seen a decrease in demand, said Bob Gaston, board vice president. After a 26% increase in March over the previous year, the nonprofit was bracing for another increase in April. But Gaston said the daily average of people so far this month is below last year.

The organization typically sees more demand at the end of the month, and Gaston said he anticipates an increase once people have spent the other money.

“We’re probably going to get hit hard, just like at the end of the month,” he said.