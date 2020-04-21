Food banks see slight slowdown, but anticipate return of high demand

On Tuesday morning, two lines of vehicles moved through the Lower Columbia CAP parking lot behind Commerce Avenue as staff and volunteers in face masks directed traffic and loaded food boxes into trunks and backseats.
After a boost in numbers last month, CAP and other local food banks have seen a decrease in clients as government benefits arrive, a sharp contrast to those in other places in the nation, such as Los Angeles. However, the organizations anticipate demand to jump back up after COVID stimulus grants and food stamps run out.
More than a dozen volunteers helped CAP staff with the organization’s monthly food distribution Tuesday, including Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves, his family and fellow Masonic Lodge members.
Neves said he’d been working with CAP as part of the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team and wanted to learn more about the operation by working a distribution day.
“You get an understanding of the need for food and person power required to do this,” he said.
Dereck Scholz, manager of USA Auto Sales, three other employees and some of their children also pitched in. The Kelso dealership is temporarily closed, so Tuesday’s distribution was a great opportunity to give back to the community, he said.
“It’s been nice to get out and see people and put our time to good use,” Scholz said. “People are struggling right now, so (this) is a great chance to give back and help in a time of need.”
Scholz said they started packing boxes at about 7:45 a.m. and helped distribute food non-stop from 8 a.m. to about 10 a.m., when the stream of cars began to slow.
Lisa Blaine, CAP Help Warehouse manager, said the turnout Tuesday was lower than expected likely because many clients received federal stimulus payments or extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Across the state, about 277,000 households received additional benefits for March and April, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services. Recipients got the difference between their regular monthly benefit and the maximum amount for their household size. The average additional amount is $155, according to DSHS.
FISH of Cowlitz County, which works with churches to distribute food, has also seen a decrease in demand, said Bob Gaston, board vice president. After a 26% increase in March over the previous year, the nonprofit was bracing for another increase in April. But Gaston said the daily average of people so far this month is below last year.
The organization typically sees more demand at the end of the month, and Gaston said he anticipates an increase once people have spent the other money.
“We’re probably going to get hit hard, just like at the end of the month,” he said.
St. Vincent de Paul food bank has also seen a decrease in clients over the last couple weeks, but John Gotshall, long-time volunteer, expects an increase again likely within a month or so.
“For the folks we serve, the need will be back,” he said.
Disruptions to its regular food supply chain has made it difficult for Lower Columbia CAP to get the food needed for the distribution and to stock other food pantries, Blaine said. The organization has been purchasing food every day because of limits on ordering, she said.
Ilona Kerby, CAP executive director, said on Friday that PeaceHealth worked out a contract so CAP could purchase through its food supply system. She said it’s allowed the organization to find food items in short supply elsewhere.
“It is an amazing time with challenges we’ve never had or seen before,” Kerby said. “I’m finding that this is a time when you see the best and sometimes the not so good in the community. But I’ve been seeing a lot of the best of the community and how they pull together.”
