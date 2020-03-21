Following local grocery trend, WinCo adds 'senior shopping hours'

The Longview WinCo store has joined a growing list of local grocery markets holding special "senior shopping hours" during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The store will reserve 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and other shoppers that are more vulnerable to the disease, including people with severe underlying health conditions, such as autoimmune disorders, asthma or heart disease.
All Safeway stores, Fred Meyer in Longview and Cascade Select Market in Castle Rock also designated senior shopping hours. They are as follows:
• Safeway: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
• Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Thursday
• Cascade Select: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays