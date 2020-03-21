You are the owner of this article.
Following local grocery trend, WinCo adds 'senior shopping hours'
Like several other local grocery stores, WinCo has reserved 'senior shopping hours' for customers at higher risk of COVID-19. Designating special hours for shoppers more vulnerable to the virus keeps crowds smaller to help lessen shoppers' public exposure and make it easier for them to find the supplies they need.

The Longview WinCo store has joined a growing list of local grocery markets holding special "senior shopping hours" during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The store will reserve 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and other shoppers that are more vulnerable to the disease, including people with severe underlying health conditions, such as autoimmune disorders, asthma or heart disease. 

All Safeway stores, Fred Meyer in Longview and Cascade Select Market in Castle Rock also designated senior shopping hours. They are as follows: 

• Safeway: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Thursday

• Cascade Select: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays 

