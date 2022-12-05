 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Fog, icy roads forecasted for Cowlitz County Monday morning

  • 0
Driving in snow
Manfred Richter from Pixabay, Contributed

The National Weather Service reports the area's wet roads are turning to ice this morning.

Roads are wet from rain and snow that fell Sunday and Sunday night, while temperatures Monday morning are in the 30s in Cowlitz County, causing roads, especially those untreated and less traveled, to ice over, weather experts say. 

Several schools have closed, delayed start times or altered bus routes as a result. 

Seattle weather: Cold weather continues, watch for icy roads. As the temperatures continue to drop, we'll have to watch out for refreezing and icy pockets on the roadways on Monday. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has your forecast.

Patchy drizzles and fog in the area may also block drivers' vision. Drivers should slow down and leave space between them and vehicles in front of them, meteorologists suggest. 

Rain is forecasted through Friday in Cowlitz County, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s, and lows in the mid-to-high 30s. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sesame Street icon Bob McGrath dead at 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News