Fog, icy roads forecasted for Cowlitz County Monday morning

The National Weather Service reports the area's wet roads are turning to ice this morning.

Roads are wet from rain and snow that fell Sunday and Sunday night, while temperatures Monday morning are in the 30s in Cowlitz County, causing roads, especially those untreated and less traveled, to ice over, weather experts say.

Several schools have closed, delayed start times or altered bus routes as a result.

Patchy drizzles and fog in the area may also block drivers' vision. Drivers should slow down and leave space between them and vehicles in front of them, meteorologists suggest.

Rain is forecasted through Friday in Cowlitz County, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s, and lows in the mid-to-high 30s.