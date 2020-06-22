Flushing scheduled for Olympic neighborhood

The City of Longview has scheduled water system flushing on Friday in the area between 33rd Avenue and Nichols Boulevard from Ocean Beach Highway to Washington Way in the Olympic Neighborhood.

Flushing will occur from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 26, according to the city, and advisory signs will be posted in the area.Flushing can stir up sediment in water pipes, so residents in the area should avoid using water during the flushing period, according to a press release.