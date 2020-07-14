You are the owner of this article.
Flushing scheduled for Longview's West Side
Flushing scheduled for Longview's West Side

The City of Longview has scheduled water system flushing on Friday in the area between 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway and Lake Sacajawea in the Old and New West Side neighborhoods.

Flushing will occur from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 17, according to the city, and advisory signs will be posted in the area. Flushing can stir up sediment in water pipes, so residents in the area should avoid using water during the flushing period, according to a press release.

Afterwards, the city recommends running water in a bathtub or outside hose before drinking water or washing clothes.

