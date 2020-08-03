You are the owner of this article.
Flushing scheduled for Friday in industrial area in South Longview
The City of Longview will flush water mains on Friday in the broad industrial area bordered by Tennant Way, the Columbia River, Oregon Way and the Cowlitz River. 

Flushing will occur from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to the city, and advisory signs will be posted in the area.

Flushing can stir up sediment in water pipes, so residents in the area should avoid using water during the flushing period, according to a press release.

Afterwards, the city recommends running water in a bathtub or outside hose before drinking water or washing clothes.

