Flush with food, St.Vincent de Paul looks for people to take it

Leaders of the St. Vincent de Paul food bank say they’re flush with supplies and are surprised by a sharp drop-off of people seeking help despite the pandemic-related economic disruption.

The food bank, located at 1222 Baltimore St. in Longview, served about 115 families daily in pre-pandemic times, but that’s dropped to about 75 daily recently, said John Gotshall, volunteer and board president.

He suspects the drop-off is a result of school districts distributing food during the pandemic and the “tons and tons” of food the federal government sent into the region.

He said the food bank, which is entirely run by volunteers, is eager to give food away and “we’re not fussy about what you are or who you are.” All are welcome, he said.

A drivers license is all food recipients need, he said, adding, “If they want food they will get it.”

The food bank is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

