Flourishing milfoil at Lake Sacajawea to face fishy foe soon

A canoe trip across the north end of Lake Sacajawea sends recreators gliding atop what appears to be an underwater pine forest.
In shallow areas of the Longview lake, the “forest” breaks through the water in a matted mound of rope-like, floating fronds resembling parsley. Lake debris gathers in the feathery leaves, making the matted mounts of the Eurasian milfoil easily visible from shore.
A dip of an oar in an especially vegetated space pulls up strands of the plant that, if left unattended, could make canoeing and kayaking difficult and could very well choke out the aquatic life in lake.
Officials with the Longview Parks and Recreation Department suspect a longer, drier summer season helped the invasive milfoil to flourish in the lake this year. And the lake’s first line of defenses against overgrowth — a team of fishy “workers” — seems to have grown fat, old and slow.
But recreators should fear not: The city plans to soon restock a number of Asian grass carp to eat away excess aquatic plants and to chomp back the underwater milfoil forest.
“The lake is a living, breathing natural environment that we are trying to maintain in a way that is visually pleasing and makes it able to be recreational,” said Parks Director Jennifer Wills. “It’s constant management of ensuring that the entire system is working properly.”
When it comes to milfoil and other overgrown vegetation at the lake, the city uses grass carp as one of its leading management strategies.
“It’s a more natural way of dealing with the vegetation outside of using a chemical application,” Wills said.
The sterile fish with voracious appetites act as ecological lawn mowers. They will gobble up most aquatic plants, with the exception of fibrous plants like lily pads and water celery.
“The carp will kind of focus on whatever is the most prevalent, and they will just move around and eat, eat, eat,” said Stacie Kelsey, a scientific technician with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s inland fish program.
Kelsey works with cities to stock the fish, which is listed for restricted use because it is not a native species. She’s currently working with Wills on Longview’s application to add more carp to Lake Sacajawea.
The City of Longview first stocked grass carp in the lake in 1995 to manage the aquatic vegetation. That year the city stocked about 600 fish in the lake, Kelsey said.
Ten years later, as the grass carp grew and aged, the city restocked some of the fish, she said.
“Once they start getting to larger sizes, they start slowing down on the vegetation. They aren’t as voracious as the little guys,” Kelsey said.
Data from the first stock shows that a majority of the grass carp weighed 15 pounds just three years after they were planted in the lake.
“So they got in there, they got down to business, and they got it done quickly,” Kelsey said. “I’m guessing it’s why they noticed (milfoil growth) back in 2005. Once those fish were hitting a certain size and just slowing down, they kind of noticed the vegetation was coming back in the problem areas.”
Lake Sacajawea is host to a wide variety of aquatic plants, including milfoil, duckweed and coontails. Milfoil, though, is a particular nuisance because it can quickly grow into a big problem for the ecological and recreational wellbeing of a waterbody.
The plant, which the state lists as an invasive species and noxious weed, spreads mainly through stem fragments. When a piece of one plant breaks off and falls to the lake bed, another one sprouts up.
It grows best in shallow areas of still or low flowing water, though it can grow in water more than 30 feet deep. It will reach the water surface’s if growing in areas 16 feet deep or less, according to the state Noxious Weed Control Board.
For reference, Lake Sacajawea averages around 8 to 10 feet, though the deepest point tops out around 22 feet near Martin Dock. (The fountain area around Martin Dock is relatively clear of visible milfoil at this point, but more shallow water in the lake north of the dock is teeming with the floating, feathery plants.)
Milfoil also has seeds that detach from the main stalk and float on the water until eventually sinking. Waterfowl such as ducks and geese can carry stem fragments or seeds on their feathers, giving the plant an easy opportunity to spread throughout a body of water, to between bodies of water.
“Milfoil is a nuisance for every body of water in the entire universe,” Kelsey laughed. “It’s just one of those things that grows rapidly. And a lot of our waters in Southwest Washington are shallow, warmish waters, so we have very good conditions to grow milfoil rapidly.”
As it grows, milfoil forms dense mats that can shade out other aquatic plants, degrade water quality and inhibit water flow, according to the weed control board.
“Some places it does OK and some places it just completely choke out a pond,” Kelsey said.
Milfoil overgrowth also can impede on recreational activities, including kayaking, canoeing, boating and fishing.
In the mid-1990s, milfoil in Silver Lake grew so dense that fishermen couldn’t use certain plugs, and some electric motors and small gas engines couldn’t move through the water, according to TDN reporting at the time.
Wills, the parks director, said the city is preparing to submit an application to add grass carp to the lake to “mitigate against” the milfoil. Usually the carp can keep the plant at bay for several years, but it’s been a decade and a half since young, hungry fish were last stocked.
“We probably should have started this process earlier this year, but obviously with the current pandemic and everyone just coming back to work, we are just starting now,” Wills said.
The age of the grass carp pairs with an usually long and dry summer season that seems to have spurred plant growth at the lake, Wills said.
Usually parks crews are cleaning up leaves and pruning back trees at this point in the year. But an elongated summer shifted the maintenance schedule, and crews are still out mowing grass instead, Wills said.
“We are still doing our normal summer maintenance, and it’s October,” she said.
The fish won’t be an immediate fix. Usually it takes a couple of years for the carp to graze a sizable amount of plants, Kelsey said. However, they eat from the top down, so they could clear some of the most visible milfoil quickly.
Unlike common carp, which are bottom feeders that stir up mud and sediment, grass carp graze from the top down.
“Every once in a while in the early mornings when you are walking around lakes, you can catch the big ones reaching for the grass on the banks that hangs over,” Kelsey said.
And once the carp get going, they’ll be “very good employees.”
“They’ve got these little jobs and they do and they do them fairly well. We’ve had pretty good luck with them in Southwest Washington,” Kelsey said.
Wills also expects colder weather and rising water levels — whenever the long summer season does end — to alleviate some of the milfoil problem.
“As the lake levels rise, you are not getting as much sunlight, so you will see some die off,” she said. “Even without the grass eating carp, you’ll see a difference come fall.”
