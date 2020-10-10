Flourishing milfoil at Lake Sacajawea to face fishy foe soon

Data from the first stock shows that a majority of the grass carp weighed 15 pounds just three years after they were planted in the lake.

“So they got in there, they got down to business, and they got it done quickly,” Kelsey said. “I’m guessing it’s why they noticed (milfoil growth) back in 2005. Once those fish were hitting a certain size and just slowing down, they kind of noticed the vegetation was coming back in the problem areas.”

Lake Sacajawea is host to a wide variety of aquatic plants, including milfoil, duckweed and coontails. Milfoil, though, is a particular nuisance because it can quickly grow into a big problem for the ecological and recreational wellbeing of a waterbody.

The plant, which the state lists as an invasive species and noxious weed, spreads mainly through stem fragments. When a piece of one plant breaks off and falls to the lake bed, another one sprouts up.

It grows best in shallow areas of still or low flowing water, though it can grow in water more than 30 feet deep. It will reach the water surface’s if growing in areas 16 feet deep or less, according to the state Noxious Weed Control Board.