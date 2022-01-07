 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flooding closes 20 miles of I-5 in Lewis County, no detour

Lewis County flooding

 Washington State Department of Transportation

Rising flood waters from the Chehalis River closed about 20 miles of Interstate 5 in Lewis County Friday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. 

The closure is from south of Chehalis at U.S. Highway 12, milepost 68, to Grand Mound at milepost 88. There is no detour and drivers are asked to delay travel through the area, Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted Friday morning. 

Water is expected to begin receding Sunday, Finn said. 

