Flood warning in place for Cowlitz River through Friday afternoon

A flood warning is in place for the Cowlitz River as the water level rose above the flood stage level.

The National Weather Service issued the flood warning for the river shortly after 11 a.m. Friday as the water levels rose slightly above 21.3 feet, the cutoff point for minor flooding risk. Water levels in the Cowlitz River have risen by more than seven feet since noon Wednesday.

The forecast from the NWS said the highest risk of danger from flooding is in the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood and the low-lying farmland north of Kelso.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Bishop said residents in the at-risk areas should assess their danger level during the minor flooding, but recommends they avoid crossing roads that appear to be flooded.

Forecasters expect the flood risk for the Cowlitz River to end early Saturday morning.

A lower-level flood advisory warning is in effect throughout Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon through Friday afternoon.

