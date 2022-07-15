Flood mitigation in downtown Centralia moves forward

CENTRALIA — Community leaders and local residents gathered at China Creek Tuesday in Centralia to celebrate the completion of the second phase of the China Creek Project.

Work started in summer 2021 on the second phase of the China Creek Flood and Habitat Protection Project, located just off Gold Street. The project aims to mitigate substantial flooding in the downtown area while also improving fish passage.

Most of the $2.91 million project had been finished by late last year, save for a flood-control weir that retains water in a basin and improves flows into downtown.

Ron Averill, a former Lewis County Commissioner who represents Centralia on the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority, announced the Chehalis Basin Board decided in the past week to approve an additional $643,000 for the project, which will allow a gauge to be placed at China Creek to measure its water levels. Averill said he hopes the gauge will be installed by November.

According to Centralia Public Works Director Kim Ashmore, plans are already underway for phase three of the China Creek Project.