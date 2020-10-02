Fleeing suspect shot and killed by officers Friday in south Longview

A 33-year-old man died Friday after at least one officer shot him when he tried to avoid getting arrested on a warrant.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said it will be investigating the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. on 14th Avenue and Cypress Street, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Longview Street Crimes detectives attempted to arrest the man on a warrant Friday afternoon, but they said he ran from officers. Police unsuccessfully tried to capture him using less-than-lethal means, according to a press release.

The man, who police said was armed, continued to run from police, according to the release. Sheriff's office statements did not identify the weapon and did not say whether the suspect tried to fire his gun at pursuing officers.

At least one officer shot and injured the man during the foot pursuit, according to the press release, which did not identify the officer or the department. Officers recovered the man’s gun, took him into custody, then sent him to the hospital, where he died from undisclosed injuries.

No officers were injured during the event, the release said.

Roads in the area remained closed around 5 p.m. Friday as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video of it should contact the Major Crimes Team via the Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

