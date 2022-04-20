Flashing traffic sign to be temporarily removed Thursday on Industrial Way

City of Longview crews plan Thursday to remove the flashing traffic sign that warns of a stop ahead on westbound Industrial Way, or State Route 432.

Crews are working on east Industrial Way and California Way through Aug. 31 to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the intersection and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way, Longview officials report.

Crews also are scheduled to work overnight from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 27 and 28. The intersection's signal will be turned off at 7 p.m. and flaggers will direct traffic. Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected.

City officials suggest drivers use alternate routes to avoid delays.

