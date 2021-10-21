 Skip to main content
Flags to be lowered to half-staff next week for Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper
Flags at the Lewis County buildings will be lowered to half staff ahead of the Oct. 28 celebration of Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper's life. 

Stamper, 67, died in late September after being hospitalized for more than a month with COVID-19. His obituary can be found on the Centralia Chronicle's website.  

The public celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. in the Blue Pavilion at the Fairgrounds. The Centralia Chronicle plans to live stream the event, and people planning to attend should "dress warmly as the facility’s oversized doors will be left open to improve airflow," the county said. 

Lewis County Commissioner Stamper dies after hospitalization for COVID-19

Flags will be lowered to half-staff from Oct. 25 until the end of the day on the Oct. 28, and "other entities across the county are invited to join us in lowering their flags," a county press release said. 

The Board of County Commissioners office likely will be closed Wednesday afternoon and most of Thursday as staff helps with preparations and attends the ceremony.

Gary Stamper

 Lewis County, Contributed
