Flags to be lowered to half-staff next week for Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper

Flags at the Lewis County buildings will be lowered to half staff ahead of the Oct. 28 celebration of Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper's life.

Stamper, 67, died in late September after being hospitalized for more than a month with COVID-19. His obituary can be found on the Centralia Chronicle's website.

The public celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. in the Blue Pavilion at the Fairgrounds. The Centralia Chronicle plans to live stream the event, and people planning to attend should "dress warmly as the facility’s oversized doors will be left open to improve airflow," the county said.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff from Oct. 25 until the end of the day on the Oct. 28, and "other entities across the county are invited to join us in lowering their flags," a county press release said.

The Board of County Commissioners office likely will be closed Wednesday afternoon and most of Thursday as staff helps with preparations and attends the ceremony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.