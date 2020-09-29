Five virtual candidate debates in Wahkiakum County

Virtual debates with candidates for senator and state representative for the 19th Legislative District along with two statewide offices and the Wahkiakum County commissioners race take place in Wahkiakum County starting Wednesday.

The debates can be seen in “real time” on the Wahkiakum RandDteam YouTube channel and will also be available a few minutes after the debates end.

Voters may submit questions via email by 5 p.m. the day before each debate to wahkiakumrdteam@gmail.com. People will not be able to ask questions during the debates.

The schedule

Sept. 30

: 7-7:55 p.m., state secretary candidates Kim Wyman and Gael Tarleton.

Oct. 6

: 7-7:55 p.m., senate candidates, Legislative District 19, Sen. Dean Takko and Jeff Wilson.

Oct. 13

: 7-7:55 p.m., superintendent of public information, Chris Reykdahl and Maia Espinoca.

Oct. 14