Five Tacoma-area men cited for COVID closure violation at Lewis falls

A juvenile and four young men from the Tacoma area were cited for violating a health order by entering a restricted access area at the Lower Lewis River Falls east of Cougar Thursday, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
The five hikers were contacted after four of them waded across the Lewis River and only one was able cross back over due to darkness and concerns about river currents.
A total of 16 personnel from the Skamania County Sheriff's Office, Skamania County Search & Recuse Team (SCSAR), and the Volcano Rescue Team (VRT) responded to the area, which is located in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest 37 miles east of Cougar. The call for help came in at 9:14 p.m.
Crews devised a rope system and were able to rescue the three hikers stranded along the opposite (south) river bank.
"This is a perfect example of potentially exposing first responders to COVID-19 unnecessarily due to the complete disregard of well-publicized orders from our state, county, and local partners. The area in question is well marked as closed," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement
Malek K. Ahmed, 19, of University Place, WA; Abdulgziz A. Alghazal 20, of University Place, WA; Abduljalil N. Ahmed, 19, of University Place, WA; Ahmed M. Debashi, 19, of University Place, WA and a 17-year-old juvenile were all then cited and released for violation of the Skamania County Community Health Order restricting access.
Undersheriff Pat Bond said the five hikers waited for motorcyclists to leave the area before entering the closed recreation area, which is barricaded off. He said responders took steps to protect themselves from the virus, but the incident frustrated them.
"I get it. I want this stuff to be reopened, too, and for people to be able to enjoy these places. But just use common sense and be smart about it. This is putting our resources in harm's way. If our people get sick we can't respond to help our locals," Bond said.
