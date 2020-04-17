Five Tacoma-area men cited for COVID closure violation at Lewis falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A juvenile and four young men from the Tacoma area were cited for violating a health order by entering a restricted access area at the Lower Lewis River Falls east of Cougar Thursday, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

The five hikers were contacted after four of them waded across the Lewis River and only one was able cross back over due to darkness and concerns about river currents.

A total of 16 personnel from the Skamania County Sheriff's Office, Skamania County Search & Recuse Team (SCSAR), and the Volcano Rescue Team (VRT) responded to the area, which is located in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest 37 miles east of Cougar. The call for help came in at 9:14 p.m.

Crews devised a rope system and were able to rescue the three hikers stranded along the opposite (south) river bank.

"This is a perfect example of potentially exposing first responders to COVID-19 unnecessarily due to the complete disregard of well-publicized orders from our state, county, and local partners. The area in question is well marked as closed," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement