Fishery managers seek nominees for Columbia River fishing advisory groups

Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon are seeking nominations to fill positions on two advisory committees for recreational and commercial fishing issues on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Appointees would serve a three-year term on either the Columbia River Commercial Fishing Advisory Group or the Columbia River Recreational Fishing Advisory Group. The terms begins in January 2021 and ends December 2023.
The two groups, which work with the Washington and Oregon departments of fish and wildlife, meet two to four times per year to develop recommendations for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon and smelt fisheries. Members are expected to participate within the North of Falcon season-setting process for salmon fisheries, the Columbia River Compact commercial fishery hearings and joint state hearings on recreational fishery regulations.
“These advisory group members are a critical connection between WDFW, ODFW and the public,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fishery manager with WDFW. “They represent an important voice in Columbia River fishery management discussions.”
Up to 20 applicants from Washington and Oregon will be chosen for each advisory group, according to WDFW. Advisors will be selected based on their fishery experience, willingness to engage in the management process, geographic and diverse affiliation representation, as well as their ability to communicate with fishery managers and other organizations.
Individuals may self-apply or be nominated by a group or another individual; nominees must be willing to serve if selected. All nominations should be accompanied by a resume for the nominee that includes the following:
• Name, address, telephone number, and e-mail address of nominee, and if applicable the individual or organization submitting the nomination.
• Description/listing of which Columbia River Basin fisheries (area and season) the nominee participates in, including the number of years the nominee has participated in each. Please note which
• Reasons the nominee wants to serve as an advisor.
• Description of how the nominee intends to communicate information with other constituents in their local areas.
• Affiliations to fishery-related organizations and/or guides/charters.
Nominations for Washington residents can be submitted to WDFW by mail at 5525 S. 11th Street, Ridgefield, WA 98642, by fax at 360-906-6776, or by email to myrtice.dobler@dfw.wa.gov.
Nominations for Oregon residents can be submitted to ODFW by mail at 17330 SE Evelyn St., Clackamas, OR 97015, by fax at 971-673-6072, or by email to Sarah.R.Sapienza@state.or.us.
Nominations must be received no later than Nov. 24, 2020.
More information about the Recreational Fishing Advisory Group is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/crrfag and more information about the the Commercial Fishing Advisory Group is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/crcfag/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.