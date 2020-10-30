Fishery managers seek nominees for Columbia River fishing advisory groups

Individuals may self-apply or be nominated by a group or another individual; nominees must be willing to serve if selected. All nominations should be accompanied by a resume for the nominee that includes the following:

• Name, address, telephone number, and e-mail address of nominee, and if applicable the individual or organization submitting the nomination.

• Description/listing of which Columbia River Basin fisheries (area and season) the nominee participates in, including the number of years the nominee has participated in each. Please note which

• Reasons the nominee wants to serve as an advisor.

• Description of how the nominee intends to communicate information with other constituents in their local areas.

• Affiliations to fishery-related organizations and/or guides/charters.

Nominations for Washington residents can be submitted to WDFW by mail at 5525 S. 11th Street, Ridgefield, WA 98642, by fax at 360-906-6776, or by email to myrtice.dobler@dfw.wa.gov.

Nominations for Oregon residents can be submitted to ODFW by mail at 17330 SE Evelyn St., Clackamas, OR 97015, by fax at 971-673-6072, or by email to Sarah.R.Sapienza@state.or.us.