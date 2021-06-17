Fishers Lane and Long Avenue to become four-way stop to accommodate increased school traffic

The intersection of Columbia Heights Road, Fishers Lane and Long Avenue soon will become a four-way stop, based on a traffic study recommendation.

According to the city of Longview, it is working with the Kelso School District and the city of Kelso to implement the change from a two-way stop to a four-way stop, as recommended in a traffic study conducted for the Kelso School District.

Huntington Middle School students will temporarily use the Catlin Elementary School site next school year. The February traffic study found the additional school traffic created by the move could cause delays at the Fishers Lane and Long Avenue intersection if it remained a two-way stop.

The Huntington students will move to Catlin in the 2021-22 school year while their school undergoes a $30 million modernization, financed through the $98.6 million bond Kelso voters approved in 2018.

Catlin students are scheduled to move into the new Lexington Elementary School in the fall of 2021.

"The relatively small increase in trips generated by the interim school at this intersection (less than 8% of total entering traffic) is projected to disproportionately increase delay," the study found, but an all-way stop would correct that delay.