Fisher Investments announced the multibillion-dollar money management firm would be relocating is headquarters from Camas to Texas.

In a statement to the press, the company said the move was to take effect immediately. The late Friday afternoon statement did not say if the move will affect the rest of its Camas operation or be limited to its “headquarters” status.

According to the Columbia River Economic Development Council’s list of top employers, Fisher employs 905 people in Clark County.

The decision was made, the release said, “in honor of the Washington State Supreme Court’s wisdom and knowledge of the law, and in recognition of whatever it may do next.”

In a 7-2 decision last week, the state Supreme Court upheld Washington’s new 7% capital gains tax, which was enacted in 2021.

The tax is on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets, except for the first $250,000 each year and for gains from the sale of retirement accounts, real estate and certain small businesses.

After its passage, the tax faced a legal challenge that argued it violated the state and federal constitution’s and would discourage investment in the state. The state constitution limits a property tax to 1 percent annually. The court found the tax to be an excise tax, rather than an income or property tax. The 41 other states that tax capital gains tax it as income. Texas is one of seven states that don’t tax any income. The others are Alaska, Nevada, Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming.

The tax is reportedly expected to be paid by 7,000 people in Washington and bring in nearly half a billion dollars a year.

Fisher Investments manages more than $197 billion in assets globally, including $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for small to mid-sized business retirement plans.

Damian Ornani, the CEO of the company since 2016, lives in Dallas with his family. Executive Chairman and former CEO Ken Fisher also lives in Dallas.

The company made Camas its headquarters in 2015 but it opened a satellite office in Vancouver in 2007. Up until 2015, Fisher Investments’ headquarters was in Woodside, Calif.

The company bought a 150-acre office campus in Camas in 2008, saying at the time that it was being considered as a corporate headquarters along with Texas and Florida.

“We operate, believing the old headquarters concept to be technologically obsolete, off a virtual headquarters concept today,” Ken Fisher, founder and then-chief executive of Fisher Investments, said in 2015. Fisher stepped down as CEO in 2016. “The government requires a mailing address for ‘headquarters’ and ours was changed to Camas. Otherwise, there is no significance at all.”

Camas and Woodside, Calif., are still listed on the company’s website as corporate offices, as is Plano, Texas. Fisher lists 15 American offices on its website as well as several overseas.