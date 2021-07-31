FISH of Cowlitz County providing food, emergency assistance for 50 years

Gaston said once FISH paid for medications for a woman’s sick daughter.

“There have been times when people are in tears over our ability to help them,” he said. “We help people with real problems and can help them right away, with no paperwork involved.”

A board member since 2000, Gaston said the group is still doing a lot of the same services but more efficiently. New technology has allowed volunteers to stay better connected and made tracking clients easier, he said.

Gaston said when he first joined the nonprofit there was some concern that people were abusing the services. After FISH began keeping careful records of those it helped, they found that wasn’t the case, he said.

About 75% of people requesting non-food assistance did so just once, Gaston said.

“That was heartening, we’re helping people that really are in need,” he said.

Theriault has been on the board for about six years, joining after he retired, but he said he volunteered decades earlier with his sons.

“The more I talked to other FISH volunteers, the people we help and saw how grateful people are and how much need there is in the community, it really touched me and motivated me to keep volunteering,” he said. “I’m just gratified I can do my part as part of Christian service and service to people to help people out.”

