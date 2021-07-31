FISH of Cowlitz County providing food, emergency assistance for 50 years

For the last 50 years, people in need of food, prescription medication or a few extra bucks to pay their electricity bill, could pick up the phone and call FISH of Cowlitz County.
The all-volunteer nonprofit helps people with financial emergencies and distributes food five days a week through 18 churches.
Although the basis of the organization’s operation has remained the same since 1971, changing technology, the Affordable Care Act and the coronavirus pandemic have forced the group to adapt.
“I feel really good about helping people that need it and believe that people we serve are in need,” said board vice president Bob Gaston.
A group of volunteers started FISH of Cowlitz County in 1971 after a year of planning, according to a history written by long-time board member Ruth Mottet, who died in 2008. Organizers decided to have an elected board of 12 to 15 members running the nonprofit, which has never had any paid employees.
Since day one, FISH worked with about 18 churches that took turns distributing food five days a week and volunteers who answer calls for assistance from home.
Between the phone line and churches, about 300 volunteers pitch in, Gaston said.
“The folks that do a lot of work and have a real heart for serving people,” he said.
In an average year, FISH distributes enough food to feed about 25,000 people, 40% of them children, Gaston said. All churches hand out the same basics designed to feed each household for three days.
FISH served an average of 100 clients a day until last spring when the pandemic reduced demand at local food banks, Gaston said. Calls for help paying utility bills have also decreased, but the organization expects demand for food and other assistance to increase when pandemic-related benefits run out, he said.
The lull in demand has allowed FISH to save up over the last year and a half, allowing the organization to increase the amount of money it offers to people who need help with utility bills and prescriptions, Gaston said.
FISH can help people in need pay for up to $300 worth of prescriptions in emergency situations, up from $60, Gaston said. The organization can’t pay for medications needed each month. People can also request emergency dental care and help paying for vision exams or glasses.
Gaston said the amount of medical-related requests dropped when the Affordable Care Act was implemented. Since then, the organization has instead some of its money dedicated to healthcare to purchase medical supplies for social service agencies, he said.
Shifting need and savings from the pandemic allowed FISH to expand its utility bill assistance from the final $75 to $100.
FISH will also help people with other emergency needs, including purchasing propane or firewood, as well as shoes, clothing or test fees for a new job.
The nonprofit does not have funding to help pay rent or lodge people in motels.
Bob Theriault, board president, said they encourage volunteers to be flexible when responding to calls and go beyond what’s outlined in the handbook if special situations come up.
A few weeks ago, Theriault took his own advice while volunteering answering the phone line. A woman living in a fifth-wheel trailer called to request propane, which is a regular service FISH provides, he said. However, she was disabled and couldn’t pick it up, so Theriault brought it to her.
Theriault said while he and the woman were talking she mentioned her roof was leaking. FISH doesn’t have volunteer handymen, so Theriault reached out to nonprofit Love INC to request the service and paid for the sealant.
“That was something we don’t normally do, but I was happy to do that,” he said.
FISH works closely with other area organizations to help them or connect people to resources it doesn’t offer, Theriault said. The organization often does “random bits” to help out, such as buying a pallet of water for people at the Alabama Street homeless encampment during the June heatwave, paying for a tank of gas for a woman living in her car and getting her a shower at the YMCA, he said.
Gaston said once FISH paid for medications for a woman’s sick daughter.
“There have been times when people are in tears over our ability to help them,” he said. “We help people with real problems and can help them right away, with no paperwork involved.”
A board member since 2000, Gaston said the group is still doing a lot of the same services but more efficiently. New technology has allowed volunteers to stay better connected and made tracking clients easier, he said.
Gaston said when he first joined the nonprofit there was some concern that people were abusing the services. After FISH began keeping careful records of those it helped, they found that wasn’t the case, he said.
About 75% of people requesting non-food assistance did so just once, Gaston said.
“That was heartening, we’re helping people that really are in need,” he said.
Theriault has been on the board for about six years, joining after he retired, but he said he volunteered decades earlier with his sons.
“The more I talked to other FISH volunteers, the people we help and saw how grateful people are and how much need there is in the community, it really touched me and motivated me to keep volunteering,” he said. “I’m just gratified I can do my part as part of Christian service and service to people to help people out.”