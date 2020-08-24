Fish and Wildlife ban target shooting due to wildfire risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on Friday announced a temporary target shooting ban on all WDFW-managed lands due to the increased risk of wildfires.

The ban restricts any target shooting across the roughly one million acres of WDFW-managed land, including wildlife and water access areas from Eastern to Western Washington. It does not ban lawful hunting.

Firearm discharge can cause fires when bullets pass through decayed wood, spark on rocks or break into fragments in dry grass, according to the WDFW release. Fires can ignite after a shooter has left the area.

WDFW officials said the restriction will stay in place until the wildfire risk decreases.

"We implemented several fire risk prevention measures for WDFW lands in Eastern Washington earlier this summer," Cynthia Wilkerson, Lands Division Manager for WDFW said in a prepared statement. "With increasing fire danger and several recent incidents of human-caused fires in southwest Washington, we want to emphasize that the target shooting ban includes Western Washington."

All of Washington and Oregon are currently under a state of emergency due to wildfire risk. The declarations, both made last week, allow both the national guard of both states to deploy to fires as needed.