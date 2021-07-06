First round of winners of Go 4th buttons announced

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the first round of its 2021 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance the Go 4th fireworks show.
Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
The second drawing will be held July 13.
Winning numbers, prizes
2367: $500 Quinalt Beach Resort, two-night stay, $100 resort cash.
1145: $100 Woods Logging gift card.
1777: 10 dinner gift certificates.
1886: Longview Sewing, Janome 2212 Sewing Machine.
2977: Pets, Pawns and Instruments, guitar.
958: $25 Gustoff's hair styling gift card.
870: $25 Gustoff's hair styling gift card.
1796: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, gift card.
1700: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, gift card.
1956: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
829: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
1452: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
2904: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
2440: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
2103: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
825: Stageworks Northwest holiday tickets for four.
2631: Stageworks Northwest holiday tickets for four.
24: Stageworks Northwest holiday tickets for four.
1706: 11 lunch gift certificates.