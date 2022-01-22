First 'Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park' was a success

The first of an annual “Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park” drive through event held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kelso and the Cowlitz PUD was a success.

More than 4,400 cars drove through the half-mile route in Kelso’s Tam O’Shanter Park in December where 60,000 LED lights were exhibited on 25 light displays including a Santa, penguins, elves, reindeer, a gingerbread boy and girl, snowmen, nativity scene, 30 trees and more, according to a press release from the club.

In addition, a Christmas radio station was dedicated to the event so visitors could listen to Christmas music and sing along while driving through the park.

More than 35 sponsors contributed to the event. Volunteers included 29 Kelso Rotarians along with volunteers from the Longview Rotary Club, the Longview Early Edition Rotary Club, the Longview Lions Club, the Cowlitz PUD, the Lower Columbia Professionals, Kelso High School, R.A. Long High School and Mark Morris High School

From the $5 per car suggested donation, the Rotary Club of Kelso gave $8,900 to the PUD’s Warm Neighbor Fund which helps families needing short-term financial help with their electricity bills. The club also will use some of the money raised to purchase more lights for 2022. The lights for 2021 were bought from a Marion, Indiana, company that has been in business for more then 70 years.

The Rotary Club of Kelso has been benefiting the local community since 1923. Their enthusiastic members pursue creative ways to serve the needs of the community, according to the press release.

For details on the club, visit kelsorotary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.