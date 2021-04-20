First half of 2021 Cowlitz County property taxes due April 30

Payments for the first half of 2021 property taxes are due April 30, according to a Cowlitz County press release.
Tax statements were mailed to property owners in March. Anyone who has not received their property tax statement should visit https://bit.ly/3edA4gs or call the Cowlitz County Treasurer’s Office at 360-577-3060.
Payment options
- Pay online using an e-check from a checking or savings account. A $1.50 fee will be charged for the transaction.
Pay online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/treasurer
- using a debit or credit card. Visa credit transactions are a flat fee of $3.95. Master Card and Discover debit and credit card transactions are charged a 2.4% vendor fee.
- Mail payments to Cowlitz County Treasurer, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, WA 98626. Checks should be made out to the Cowlitz County Treasurer. Include the tax statement and write the property tax account number on the check or money order. Payments must be postmarked by April 30 to avoid interest charges.
- Pay in person at the Treasurer’s Office in the Cowlitz County Administrative Building, at 207 N Fourth Ave., Kelso. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Drop payments off in the drop boxes at the north and south entrances of the Administrative Building parking lot and outside the main entrance of the Treasurer’s Office. In addition a drive-up drop box is located in the north parking lot of the Administrative Building.
- Pay by phone by calling 1-844-965-0200. A vendor fee will be applied to the payment.