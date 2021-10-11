First frost of the season expected overnight Monday for most of Cowlitz County

Many Cowlitz County residents will wake up to the first frost of the season Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for midnight through 9 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the Interstate 5 corridor through Cowlitz County.

Temperatures are expected to dip between 32 and 36 degrees, resulting in widespread frost, according to the advisory.

Portland District Meteorologist John Bumgardner said the frost is not unusual for this time of year. Some low lying areas that are typically cooler, including Battle Ground and Hillsboro, already have frosted, while core urban areas may not see frost, he said.

The Weather Service advises residents to protect vegetation and bring potted plants indoors.

"If you are a farmer or have a garden and you know certain plants tend do to worse in the frost than others, it's probably a good idea to pick them before tonight," Bumgardner said.

The frost may leave slick spots on sidewalks and roadways, particularly those shady or less traveled, Bumgardner said.