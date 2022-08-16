First forum aimed to create local civil discourse kicks off Thursday

The first of a series of five panel discussions aiming to create civil local political discourse kicks off 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Lower Columbia College Health and Science Building lecture hall in Longview.

The first discussion centers around political polarization. The panelists are Republican state Sen. Ann Rivers; Deputy Cowlitz County Republican Party chairperson Jerry Cooper; Deputy Cowlitz Democratic Party chairperson Jim Young; and former Democratic state Sen. Dean Takko.

Alex Brehm, coach of LCC’s Fighting Smelt debate team, will help shape questions for this topic, according to organizers.

The forums are intended to be nonpartisan and model respectful dialogue, organizers say.

More information, including how to watch the forums online, is at www.civil-dialog.com.