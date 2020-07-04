First day of 'We the People' had food trucks, political speeches

The company slated to provide portable toilets for the event backed out earlier in the week because of concerns over losing their business license, Wood said.

Wood said he had a “frustrating” discussion with a county health department employee who stopped by Saturday morning and said that vendors are supposed to have bathrooms to operate.

A handful of vendors selling popcorn and corn dogs operated under tents, and a sandwich board outside one stand urged people to make donations “to support our freedoms.”

Three food trucks were parked along Kessler Boulevard, where several loud, gurgling pickups sporting Trump banners revved engines and blew smoke while making laps around the park.

Josue Hernandez, who parked his Tacos y Tortas food truck along Kessler Boulevard, drove down from Chehalis to participate.

He said the health department came by in the morning and told him if he didn’t leave he would be would fined and have his business license revoked.

“I was ready to go home,” he said, but he asked God what to do and decided to stay.

The day had been busy, he said, and there had been no other sign of the health department or police.