First day of remote school goes smoothly, parents, districts say

However, Kasinger said she was happy she didn’t have to navigate a high-school schedule. She said her friend has a high-school-aged child who normally takes swimming in first period.

“It’s odd,” Kasinger said, summing up the pandemic-altered start of this school year.

As different as it was, Longview father Eugene Curry said everything worked the way it was supposed to for his three daughters enrolled in three different schools. One attends Robert Gray Elementary; one attends Mt. Solo Middle School; and one attends Mark Morris High School.

“I took a personal day at work to stay home and make sure everything worked the way it was supposed to, and it worked out real well. There are no serious issues working so far,” Curry said.

He said he found the lessons to be more organized than in the spring, which is “to be expected when the teacher had more advanced warning and could plan.”

“I felt like my kids were more productive and engaged this time around,” he said.

In the future, he plans to take his children into the office with them and see if they can work with more intermittent supervision. While he knows his older daughters can do it on their own, he said his youngest needed a little more help.