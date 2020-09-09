First day of remote school goes smoothly, parents, districts say

On the first day of school this year, Longview mom Chandra Clayton didn’t dress up her kids and take traditional first-day photos, and she and her kids didn’t get to meet their teachers before class.
“It changes the tradition,” she said Tuesday while watching some of her six children play at Archie Anderson Park.
School started remotely for most Longview and Kelso students Tuesday. Clayton said for her Longview second and fourth graders, today had all the normal get-to-know-you activities — just via Zoom. She said she’s “hopeful” that the year will go smoothly.
The biggest challenge so far has been keeping her 4-year-old and 2-year-old occupied while caring for her two infants and overseeing the distance learning of the older two, she said.
“I’ve been trying to come up with activities for the younger kids to do while the older kids learn. Today I gave them stickers, but they put them all over the babies. Thankfully, it was just their shirts, not their faces,” Clayton said. “That’s one of the difficulties of distance learning.”
Longview mother Teri Kasinger had also brought her child to the park Tuesday afternoon to pick up a school meal and play on the playground during the school’s long lunch break.
“Today was like learning Zoom day,” she said, explaining that her child’s teacher was live on Zoom for a period of time before directing the students to play math games on a specific website for a half hour or so.
However, Kasinger said she was happy she didn’t have to navigate a high-school schedule. She said her friend has a high-school-aged child who normally takes swimming in first period.
“It’s odd,” Kasinger said, summing up the pandemic-altered start of this school year.
As different as it was, Longview father Eugene Curry said everything worked the way it was supposed to for his three daughters enrolled in three different schools. One attends Robert Gray Elementary; one attends Mt. Solo Middle School; and one attends Mark Morris High School.
“I took a personal day at work to stay home and make sure everything worked the way it was supposed to, and it worked out real well. There are no serious issues working so far,” Curry said.
He said he found the lessons to be more organized than in the spring, which is “to be expected when the teacher had more advanced warning and could plan.”
“I felt like my kids were more productive and engaged this time around,” he said.
In the future, he plans to take his children into the office with them and see if they can work with more intermittent supervision. While he knows his older daughters can do it on their own, he said his youngest needed a little more help.
“Her teacher did a good job providing guidance,” he said. “She was able to make it all work.”
Clayton said her two school-aged children are back in “school mode” and that the computer keeps them on track, but she has to work to make sure the other children don’t distract them from the lessons.
“The biggest struggle is that the younger kids keep running in and out,” she said. “Like, ‘Mom look at this toy I have, no that’s my toy.’ ”
Longview School District spokesperson Rick Parrish said the first day of school went well, and the district is “excited to get the year started.”
Kelso School District spokesperson Michele Nerland said the district navigated “a few technical road bumps” on the first day of class for middle and high schoolers, which they expected.
For example, the Google connection failed in Seattle, which affected local teachers’ Google classrooms. And a few Chromebooks needed to be swapped out.
“Overall, however, it was a great first day of school,” Nerland said. “Teachers reported to their classrooms looking forward to getting back to teaching and learning and meeting their students, who were highly engaged.”
In Kelso, elementary students are participating in parent teacher conferences to learn how to use Chromebooks and the Google platform this week, while today was the first day of remote learning for middle and high school students.
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said teacher were “highly committed and prepared for a great year.”
“We’ve been working non-stop over the summer looking forward to this day,” Tack said. “Students and staff are very excited to be back.”
Longview father Curry said while the first day went well, he’s looking forward to the return of in-person schooling.
“Like a lot of parents, I’m eager to have us get back in to the classroom sooner rather than later,” he said. “But for the time being, I think this will work. At least for a little while.”
