First coronavirus case confirmed in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County has its first case of coronavirus, which was confirmed at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Sunday.

The patient is being treated in isolation at St. John, according to the hospital.

In keeping with medical privacy laws, the hospital did not release any information about the patient. It was not immediately known whether any other patients might have been exposed.

However, PeaceHealth said hospital personnel involved in the case have “followed recommended protocols to keep our patients, families and fellow caregivers safe.”

PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin said the organization would not release further information Sunday night.

The hospital repeated its request that people who are feeling ill or are under age of 16 not visit the hospital. St. John continues to limit visitation in high-risk areas to a maximum of two visitors per patient.