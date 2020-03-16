First coronavirus case at St. John is an elderly Lewis County resident

Editor's note: This story has been updated with some new information.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Sunday reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, an elderly Lewis County resident who is in isolation at the hospital, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Health and Human Services.
St. John confirmed the case Sunday. At this time, no additional exposure risks have been identified, the health department said.
Lewis County also reported the same case Sunday, identifying the patient as a resident in their 80s whose gender was not released.
COVID-19 cases are counted in the patient's county of residence, so as of Monday afternoon Cowlitz County still did not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases even though the Lewis County person is undergoing treatment here.
Lewis County health officials said in a press release Sunday they are investigating where the person may have contracted the virus and whom they may have come into contact after they got sick.
PeaceHealth said St. John personnel involved in the case have “followed recommended protocols to keep our patients, families and fellow caregivers safe.”
PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin said Monday that anyone arriving at the hospital with a fever and cough immediately receives a face mask and is separated from other patients. It appears that staff followed that protocol in this case, he said.
The hospital repeated its request that people who are feeling ill or are under age of 16 not visit the hospital. St. John continues to limit visitation in high-risk areas to a maximum of two visitors per patient.
Cowlitz County had until this weekend escaped the spread of the respiratory disease, which has been declared a global pandemic and infected more than 100,000 people. In the U.S., it has caused social upheaval unprecedented in this century. Schools and restaurants have been closed, overseas travel has been restricted and shoppers have gone on grocery buying sprees, even though no quarantines have been ordered in Washington.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.