First coronavirus case at St. John is an elderly Lewis County resident

Editor's note: This story has been updated with some new information.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Sunday reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, an elderly Lewis County resident who is in isolation at the hospital, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Health and Human Services.

St. John confirmed the case Sunday. At this time, no additional exposure risks have been identified, the health department said.

Lewis County also reported the same case Sunday, identifying the patient as a resident in their 80s whose gender was not released.

COVID-19 cases are counted in the patient's county of residence, so as of Monday afternoon Cowlitz County still did not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases even though the Lewis County person is undergoing treatment here.

Lewis County health officials said in a press release Sunday they are investigating where the person may have contracted the virus and whom they may have come into contact after they got sick.

PeaceHealth said St. John personnel involved in the case have “followed recommended protocols to keep our patients, families and fellow caregivers safe.”