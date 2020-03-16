You are the owner of this article.
First coronavirus case at St. John is a Lewis County resident
breaking

First coronavirus case at St. John is a Lewis County resident

Editor's note: This story has been updated with some new information.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Sunday reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, a Lewis County resident who is in isolation at the hospital, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Health and Human Services. 

The hospital confirmed the case Sunday. At this time, no additional exposure risks have been identified, according to the health department. 

The health department and hospital did not release any further information about the patient. 

However, PeaceHealth said hospital personnel involved in the case have “followed recommended protocols to keep our patients, families and fellow caregivers safe.”

PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin said Monday that anyone arriving at the hospital with a fever and cough immediately receives a face mask and is separated from other patients. It appears that staff followed that protocol perfectly in this case, he said. 

The hospital repeated its request that people who are feeling ill or are under age of 16 not visit the hospital. St. John continues to limit visitation in high-risk areas to a maximum of two visitors per patient.

Cowlitz County had until this weekend escaped the spread of the respiratory disease, which has been declared a global pandemic and infected more than 100,000 people. In the U.S., it has caused social upheaval unprecedented in this century. Schools and restaurants have been closed, overseas travel has been restricted and shoppers have gone on grocery buying sprees, even though no quarantines have been ordered in Washington.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.

