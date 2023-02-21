Ash Wednesday is this week and a local church is offering curbside and in-person services.

Pastor Beth Fox said First Christian Church's curbside prayer service and ashes-to-go program started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church at 2000 East Kessler Blvd. will offer the services from noon to 3 p.m., and Fox will greet people and mark participants with ashes.

There will also be an evening Ash Wednesday service starting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.

During Ash Wednesday, Christians abstain, fast and have ashes ceremonially marked on their foreheads for the start of the Lenten season.