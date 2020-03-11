Firm with Longview ties to donate timber for Lake Sacajawea log arch

The Longview ‘23 Club has found a donor to replace the historic log arch at Lake Sacajawea, and the club now hopes to have it installed by the end of the year.

The Port Blakely timber company, which has ties to Pacific Lumber & Shipping in Longview, will donate the logs after they are harvested sometime around June, Longview ‘23 Club member Jeff Wilson said Tuesday. The port will also let the club prepare the logs at its lumber yard in Longview.

“They will remove the bark and get them all pretty for us, but we have to stain them and do some protective coatings before we put them up at Lake Sacajawea,” Wilson said.

The Longview ‘23 Club donated the original log arch for the city’s 50th anniversary celebration. It became one of the focal points of the annual Go 4th Festival Independence Day celebration. The Longview ‘23 Club is a “historical social group” that has spearheaded many projects around the city.

The structure was removed and demolished in October after an inspection revealed rot at the base of the logs was too extensive to repair. The group initially had hoped to have it replaced by the end of 2019.