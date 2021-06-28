Fireworks sellers expect quick boom for their limited inventory across Longview region

The hot weather and limited supplies have marked an unusual start to fireworks sales in Longview and Kelso.

The cities allowed for fireworks sales to begin Monday at noon from licensed fireworks stands. Sales will be barred after July 5.

Longview Pentecostal Church runs the tent in the Fred Meyer parking lot. Pastor Perry Hanchey said last year the stand experienced a surge in demand and completely sold out on the afternoon of July 3. He said that with only about two-thirds of the normal fireworks supply available this year, it could sell out just as quickly.

A few stores over on Ocean Beach Highway, a stand for Father’s House Church is set up in the Safeway parking lot. Both tents on Ocean Beach had seen a steady supply of customers since opening for business Monday.

“We tell people to come early every year, but we are going to sell clear out fast this year,” said Jim Bass of Father’s House.

Both of the church stands are supplied by the nationwide seller TNT Fireworks, along with more than a dozen other stands in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock. TNT Fireworks safety consultant James Fuller said last week the supply was going to be limited across the country.