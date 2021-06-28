Fireworks sellers expect quick boom for their limited inventory across Longview region

The hot weather and limited supplies have marked an unusual start to fireworks sales in Longview and Kelso.
The cities allowed for fireworks sales to begin Monday at noon from licensed fireworks stands. Sales will be barred after July 5.
Longview Pentecostal Church runs the tent in the Fred Meyer parking lot. Pastor Perry Hanchey said last year the stand experienced a surge in demand and completely sold out on the afternoon of July 3. He said that with only about two-thirds of the normal fireworks supply available this year, it could sell out just as quickly.
A few stores over on Ocean Beach Highway, a stand for Father’s House Church is set up in the Safeway parking lot. Both tents on Ocean Beach had seen a steady supply of customers since opening for business Monday.
“We tell people to come early every year, but we are going to sell clear out fast this year,” said Jim Bass of Father’s House.
Both of the church stands are supplied by the nationwide seller TNT Fireworks, along with more than a dozen other stands in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock. TNT Fireworks safety consultant James Fuller said last week the supply was going to be limited across the country.
“Consumers are going to see a little less products across the board, especially if they only come out a couple days before the 4th,” Fuller said.
Fuller said backlogs for fireworks were caused by the same limitations on Chinese manufacturers that have slowed multiple industries over the past year. On top of that, the explosive nature of the material means there are limited cargo containers and ships that can bring them into the United States.
Hanchey said for the first time in years, the church was not able to order a restocking for any fireworks that sold out early. There would be one additional shipment sent by TNT Fireworks early this week, but otherwise, what’s currently set out in the tent is the extent of the supply.
First responders
The Longview Fire Department warned local fireworks users Monday that this pre-July 4 week poses an abnormally high fire risk. Citing the record high temperatures, high winds and limited rain over the past weeks, Fire Marshal John Dunaway said holiday revelers need to be especially careful with fireworks and other burns over the next week.
Dunaway said in 2020 the department responded to three vegetation fires, five fires in dumpsters and trash containers and six fireworks-related injuries. He said those calls represented a minority of the overall fireworks customers in the area.
“We just need people to be a good neighbor. Clean up after yourself and be careful with your debris,” Dunaway said.
Dunaway added that customers should buy from the local stands to make sure their purchases are legal to set off. Bottle rockets and finned aerial missiles can only be used on Indian reservations. M-80s and modified fireworks are illegal for use throughout Washington.
Outside of Cowlitz County, the recent weather has prompted some cities to crack down on fireworks use. Ridgefield and La Center announced Friday a ban on fireworks because of the unusual heat and dryness. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue John Nohr said the department is discouraging the use of fireworks in its coverage area.
“This is America. Nobody wants to discourage fireworks use for the holiday. But this is some pretty unusual weather for us and the risk is just too high,” Nohr said.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Jeremy Huff said Cowlitz County officials had met with the Department of Natural Resources last week. Huff said Cowlitz did not meet the criteria for a fireworks ban.
Fireworks safety
TNT Fireworks, the Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue shared multiple safety tips to reduce the risk of damage caused by launching fireworks this week:
Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles, and dry vegetation. The site should ideally have flat surfaces where the fireworks can be stably launched and a source of water.
Follow the directions on the device and do not hold in your hand or throw fireworks.
After a firework goes off, or if it appears to be a dud and doesn’t go off after being lit, wait 20 minutes and then place it in a bucket of water to extinguish it.
Place the fireworks debris in trash cans far from your home and other businesses. Make sure the fireworks are completely cold before throwing them away by soaking them overnight.
Keep matches and lighters away from children or adults who have been drinking.