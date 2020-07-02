Fireworks sales double as people prepare for explosive weekend

Local fireworks sales are starting off with a bang.
Sales at local kiosks and vendors already are are double what they normally are,and the holiday weekend hasn’t even started yet, according to local retailers.
Kristen Janiszewski, a Three Rivers House of Prayer worship leader who was staffing the group’s sales tent Tuesday, said double sales was a safe estimate.
“Other tents are saying that might be even higher,” she said while stacking boxes of fireworks.
She and other retailers say the sales boom is sparked by the lack of city-sponsored shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone is coming in and saying there’s no (city) fireworks, but we want to celebrate,” Janiszewski said. “It’s patriotic, and they want to celebrate the sacrifices of our servicemen and our country’s birthday.”
Seller Jim Bass, at the Father’s House Church tent at the Ocean Beach Safeway, said people had been “cooped up for the past four months” and are ready for some excitement.
And in the Triangle Center parking lot selling fireworks for the Full Throttle Motor Cross team, Donna Holland said she was seeing more people buy fireworks that might not usually do so.
“I really do think it’s because there’s nothing going on,” Holland said. “Everyone who’s regularly at the lake now wants something to do.”
Legal fireworks sales opened June 28, and sellers at the tents that pop up along Ocean Beach Highway say it’s been the best first days of sales in years.
“The first day was pretty busy. It was our best first day in a long time, and the second day was just as good,” Gene Gilliam of Longview Pentecostal Church said, standing outside the sales tent outside Fred Meyer.
While Tuesday’s sales were a little more intermittent, Gilliam said he expected purchases to start exploding again Wednesday onward, as people get paid on the first of the month and start preparing for the weekend.
Bass also said this year’s first day of sales was the best in the 13 years he had been selling fireworks.
At the Kelso Safeway tent supporting Kelso Music Boosters, Brody Lee said sales had been pretty normal, but said it was because the booth is tucked away in the lot.
“As people learn that we’re here, they’ll realize it’s time to get some fireworks and sales will pick up,” he said. “There tends to be a rush starting July 2.”
The trend is nationwide, with Phantom Fireworks reporting 115% higher sales than in 2019, according to a USA TODAY story. Bruce Zoldan, CEO of the Ohio-based wholesaler, told the newspaper that he’d expected only a 15% increase, and now he’s expecting a shortage as Independence Day rolls around.
While most local vendors said they aren’t concerned about running out of stock, Holland said she did have trouble getting some of the smaller firecrackers because of production delays in China.
“Really, I was afraid we weren’t going to have a tent this year (because of the pandemic),” she said.
But Bass said he recommended people get to his tent early if they wanted to get specific fireworks. He said they sell down most of their stock each year, and in a normal year half the sales usually come on the Fourth itself.
“We’re already out of some things we would normally have going into the Fourth,” he said.
Susan Dorcheus had driven to Bass’s tent from Castle Rock, and she said she got everything she normally buys. She doesn’t usually attend the fireworks at the lake, she said, so this year’s purchase was no different for her.
With the increase in sales, there have also been national spikes in complaints about fireworks. That’s reflected here, according to Longview police.
Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois said fireworks-related calls appear to be trending up this year. In all of 2019, the department had 136 fireworks related calls.
But as of Tuesday, with the year about halfway over, there have already been 91 fireworks related calls, and “the (July) Fourth weekend isn’t even upon us yet,” Langlois said.
The number of fireworks related calls for Kelso was not available.
A Longview Fire Department Facebook post asked people to only call 911 about fireworks if someone is injured and needs help or if a fire had been sparked from a firework.
Call the police non-emergency number for firework complaints such as illegal fireworks or fireworks being discharged outside of legal hours, the post said. The non-emergency number for Longview is 360-442-5800.
Fireworks are allowed in Longview 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from June 29 to July 3; 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5. However, no one can use or possess fireworks in city parks without a permit, and fireworks are not allowed on school district property.
They’re also prohibited in national forests and other public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Oregon State Parks and Washington State Parks.
According to a Forest Service press release, fines can be up to $5,000, and anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs.
More than 16,000 reported fires are started by fireworks every year in the United States, according to a Longview Fire Department press release, and sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.
The Longview fire department recommends having a bucket of water ready, only letting sober adults light fireworks, keeping pets indoors and only shooting fireworks from a level, hard surface without nearby vegetation.
And, importantly, the department says to never re-light a “dud.” Instead, place it in a bucket of water along with other spent fireworks.
