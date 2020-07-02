Fireworks sales double as people prepare for explosive weekend

While most local vendors said they aren’t concerned about running out of stock, Holland said she did have trouble getting some of the smaller firecrackers because of production delays in China.

“Really, I was afraid we weren’t going to have a tent this year (because of the pandemic),” she said.

But Bass said he recommended people get to his tent early if they wanted to get specific fireworks. He said they sell down most of their stock each year, and in a normal year half the sales usually come on the Fourth itself.

“We’re already out of some things we would normally have going into the Fourth,” he said.

Susan Dorcheus had driven to Bass’s tent from Castle Rock, and she said she got everything she normally buys. She doesn’t usually attend the fireworks at the lake, she said, so this year’s purchase was no different for her.

With the increase in sales, there have also been national spikes in complaints about fireworks. That’s reflected here, according to Longview police.

Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois said fireworks-related calls appear to be trending up this year. In all of 2019, the department had 136 fireworks related calls.