Fourth of July firework sales and launches can begin at noon Wednesday in Washington state, including in Longview and Kelso.

Permitted fireworks stands can begin making sales at that time and operate until 9 p.m. on July 5. The Longview Fire Department says licensed stands are the best source for fireworks that are legal in Washington.

In Longview, residents can legally set off fireworks between noon and 11 p.m. on Wednesday; from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday through July 3; from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4; and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 5.

In Kelso, people can launch fireworks from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday through July 5.

Cowlitz County said there are three permitted stands on county land this year.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no burn restrictions or additional fireworks limits in Cowlitz County. Lewis County put a burn restriction in place for the unincorporated parts of the county due to the dry conditions and risks posed by burn piles.