Fires south of Swift Reservoir blowing smoke plume through Cowlitz Co.

"Our state is extremely vulnerable to fires right now," Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday on Twitter. "Not just Eastern WA. Not just Central WA. The entire state."

Temperatures locally are forecast to spike in the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, but cooler weather is ahead, Kranz said.

"Friday is kind of when things will start to transition and become a little bit better inland," Kranz said. "You should be back into the 80s for your high temperature, pretty much the same Saturday, and Sunday (it will be) much cooler, with a high temperature right around 80 — back to seasonable norms for mid-September."

Kranz cautioned that the forecast doesn't yet include rain. And dry conditions locally have already contributed to fires.

One broke out Monday at 6:58 p.m. in a wood waste pile at Northwest Hardwoods, located at 120 Industrial Way in Longview, according to a release from the Longview Fire Department.

Firefighters knocked out the surface-level fire after dousing it with tens of thousands of gallons of water, and passed management of the situation to Northwest Hardwoods. Extinguishing the fire will require heavy equipment to dig inside the pile of fuel, which is made of wood residue and waste product.