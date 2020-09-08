Fires south of Swift Reservoir blowing smoke plume through Cowlitz Co.

A cluster of fires near Big Hollow in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, several miles south of the Swift Reservoir, are kicking up a plume of smoke Tuesday that is blowing through Cowlitz County.
The plume, which went through the Kalama and Woodland area earlier Tuesday morning, started hitting the Longview and Kelso area Tuesday afternoon when the wind shifted, according to Tyler Kranz, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.
The fires were reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the Forest Service is working on closure orders that will likely go into effect Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, said Forest Service spokesperson Gala Miller. She did not immediately have more information on what started the fires.
The Forest Service pegged the fires at about five to ten acres large earlier this morning, and they've likely grown since then, Miller said. Evacuations have already been ordered, such as at Paradise Creek Campground.
A hog fuel fire in Longview and wildfires from Eastern Washington kicked up smoke locally Monday evening, and strong winds have caused havoc in the Portland area. Thankfully, cooler weather is on the horizon.
While the Pacific Northwest eagerly awaits a crisp autumn, state officials are warning that conditions remain ripe statewide for more fires.
"Our state is extremely vulnerable to fires right now," Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday on Twitter. "Not just Eastern WA. Not just Central WA. The entire state."
Temperatures locally are forecast to spike in the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, but cooler weather is ahead, Kranz said.
"Friday is kind of when things will start to transition and become a little bit better inland," Kranz said. "You should be back into the 80s for your high temperature, pretty much the same Saturday, and Sunday (it will be) much cooler, with a high temperature right around 80 — back to seasonable norms for mid-September."
Kranz cautioned that the forecast doesn't yet include rain. And dry conditions locally have already contributed to fires.
One broke out Monday at 6:58 p.m. in a wood waste pile at Northwest Hardwoods, located at 120 Industrial Way in Longview, according to a release from the Longview Fire Department.
Firefighters knocked out the surface-level fire after dousing it with tens of thousands of gallons of water, and passed management of the situation to Northwest Hardwoods. Extinguishing the fire will require heavy equipment to dig inside the pile of fuel, which is made of wood residue and waste product.
Strong winds and gusts this week knocked out power, downed trees and wreaked other mayhem in the Portland area earlier this week. The Woodland Police Department reported that multiple power lines near the Cowlitz-Clark county line were knocked over Monday evening from high wind, requiring Cowlitz PUD crews to briefly cut power to avoid the downed lines from sparking fires.
Outages Monday evening, mostly caused by tree limbs colliding with power lines, took out power for about 1,600 PUD customers in the Lewis River Road area, Cowlitz PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said Tuesday.
The outages were reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening and crews had power restored by about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
By late Tuesday morning, Cowlitz PUD reported no outages. However, Dietz cautioned that crews will be taking extra safety precautions for the time being given the elevated fire hazard risks. That means power outages may take longer than usual to be restored, she said.
Wildfire smoke from Eastern and Central Washington crossed the Cascades over Labor Day, leaving the taste of smoke in the air.
High winds have also blown around dust from Mount St. Helens, Kranz said. Because the soil on the mountain's southern slope is so dry, strong gusts can easily whip it up and around. The dust will likely blow through Tuesday, making any trips up the mountain inadvisable, Kranz said. It should subside by Wednesday.
Smoke and haze will likely also continue through Tuesday in the area, Kranz said. Conditions past that will depend on whether fires worsen locally or statewide.
"If any new fire starts today or tonight near your area, especially to the east, then you could certainly see smoke from that," Kranz said.
The greater Portland metro area including most of Clark County is under a High Wind Warning through early Tuesday afternoon. The High Wind warning zone also extends from the Northwest Oregon coast to the Cascade foothills, including Toutle, Ariel, Cougar and Mount St. Helens. Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are predicted.
Between low humidity, high temperatures and strong winds, a fire that starts locally could spread rapidly. September can be an especially dangerous time for wildfires, as wood, debris and other fuels continue to dry out.
Most of the U.S. West Coast is under a Red Flag (Fire) Warning from the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect through Wednesday evening locally.
Cowlitz County remains under a burn ban through the end of September. The State Department of Natural Resources has also temporarily banned all shooting, other than for lawful hunting, on DNR-managed lands, given the risk of fires from firearm discharge. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has instituted a similar ban on target shooting (but also not on lawful hunting) on all WDFW lands.
This story will be updated.
