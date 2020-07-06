You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters rescue man who fell down embankment in Beacon Hill
Firefighters rescue man who fell down embankment in Beacon Hill

Beacon hill embankment rescue
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Cowlitz 2 and Longview firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 30-foot embankment Sunday afternoon near Beacon Hill Drive and Mountain View Drive.

The man, 54, was walking his dog on the railroad tracks in the area at around 1:30 p.m. when he slipped and fell down the embankment, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release. After the man called for help, Longview firefighters used ropes to secure him in a rescue basket and pull him back up the embankment.

The man was taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Ten firefighters and a chief officer responded to the call.

