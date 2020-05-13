Firefighters put out Tuesday night fire in Kelso, despite resident interference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Kelso Tuesday evening, with no injuries reported.

Just after 6:30 p.m., dispatches took a call about a fire in a duplex in the 200 block of Barnes Street.

According to 911 call logs, the neighbor saw smoke coming through their walls and called 911 when nobody answered the door to the adjoining apartment. All residents of the duplex were evacuated and the fire extinguished.

According to 911 call logs, firefighters were hampered by the residents "going in and out of the residence" while they were trying to knock down the fire, allegedly because the residents were unhappy with the fire brigade.

