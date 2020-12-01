Firefighters, deputies investigate early morning shop fire with $20K loss

Cowlitz Fire & Rescue, Longview Fire Department and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. A large shop in the 5000 block of Mount Solo Road in West Longview was fully engulfed in flames when the first fire engine arrived on scene, according to a Cowlitz 2 news release. Fire crews determined the shop and nearby residence were boarded up and vacant, and they began spraying the blaze with water. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, and it did not spread outside of the shop’s building perimeter, according to the release. The building contained shop equipment and several vehicles. Firefighters estimate the total loss totals around $20,000, according to the release.