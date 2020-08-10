Firefighters battle handful of blazes over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters across Cowlitz County had a busy weekend battling several brush and vehicle fires, though no injuries were reported. It was such a hectic weekend that Cowlitz 2 Battalion Chief James Graham quipped that a freshly-minted lieutenant at the agency got more than he bargained for on his training day Sunday.

“The lieutenant yesterday got his money’s worth,” Graham said Monday. “He got all kinds of things to do.”

On Sunday morning, Cowlitz 2 firefighters responded to a passenger car fire in the 100 block of Parker Place in Kelso. Crews were dispatched at 8:03, arrived at 8:09 and had the fire knocked down within a few minutes, Graham said.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Later that same evening, Cowlitz 2 firefighters were called to a large brush fire in the 300 block of Olson Road in Longview. A 911 caller reported flames reaching 40 feet into the air. While firefighters were on their way, dispatchers informed them that the fire had reached a triple-wide manufactured home.

Firefighters arrived at 8:16 p.m. and found that the fire had reached part of the manufactured home and had completely engulfed a nearby detached shop. Several trees were also on fire.