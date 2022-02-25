Firefighters battle back-to-back blazes Thursday in Longview

Longview fire crews battled back-to-back residential fires Thursday afternoon within two hours of each other and less than 3 miles apart.

No one was injured in the three total fires: Two blazes next to each other on Pennsylvania Street and one roughly 2.5 miles north on Colorado Street.

Crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a detached shop fire in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Street, and quickly learned the home next to the shop also was ablaze. Roughly two hours later, another fire was reported at a garage about seven minutes north in the 200 block of Colorado Street.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue units also were called to both scenes.

Pennsylvania Street

The Pennsylvania Street shop fire was knocked down by 3:51 p.m. reports the department, but units battled the fire at the home next door longer. Some units and investigators remained at the scene until about 7 p.m.

To kill the home fire, firefighters cut holes in the floor and inserted hoses to extinguish the fire in a crawl space, the department says. Investigators could not determine whether the two fires on Pennsylvania Street were related or the cause of either fire at this time.

One man at the site complained of smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

Colorado Street

Meanwhile, Longview units also were sent at 5:20 p.m. to a heavy garage fire in the 200 block of Colorado Street. The fire was under control within less than 10 minutes, reports the department.

All of the occupants had left the home by the time crews arrived. The damage was estimated at $48,300.

The cause of the all of fires are being investigated.

